CCSO SWAT executes warrant Tuesday

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local News Leave a comment 6 Views

Tuesday morning, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team executed a narcotics search warrant at the home of 59-year-old Danny Lee “Cracker” Blankenship on Highway 297.  The search warrant stemmed from an investigation into the alleged sale of suboxone.

While officers did not make any arrests on Tuesday, investigators will present evidence to the Campbell County grand jury.

In a release, Sheriff Robbie Goins encouraged the public to continue to report any suspicious activity by calling 423-562-7446.

