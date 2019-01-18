Home / Featured / Case against suspected illegal immigrant goes to grand jury
Jim Harris Featured, Local News

In a Knox County courtroom on Thursday, a judge determined there is enough probable cause to send charges against an Oak Ridge man believed to be in the country illegally in connection to a deadly traffic accident late last year to the grand jury.

44-year-old Franco Francisco-Eduardo is charged with criminally negligent homicide and driving without either a license or insurance in the December 29th traffic accident on Chapman Highway that killed the 22-year-old son of Knoxville Fire Captain D.J. Corcoran. Thursday’s hearing had been postponed a week after Francisco-Eduardo’s attorneys asked for more time to prepare for the case.

Last week, a Knox County judge revoked his bond to ernsure that he remains in Knoxville, rather than in an undisclosed Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency holding facility.

Knoxville Police investigators determined that Francisco-Eduardo had been headed north on Chapman Highway in a Chevy pick-up when the vehicle suddenly crossed into the oncoming lane of travel and struck the Honda Civic driven by 22-year-old Pierce Corcoran head-on. Corcoran died in the crash, while his passenger was injured.

Prosecutors argue that Francisco-Eduardo could have applied his brakes to avoid whatever obstacle he was allegedly trying to dodge or moved into the right-hand lane, where witnesses say there were no vehicles. Defense attorneys argue that the lack of a turning lane, shoulders and a median along that stretch of Chapman also played roles in the crash.

There is still some confusion about what to do with Francisco-Eduardo’s bond with the question of his immigration status still looming, but a hearing on that matter has been scheduled for next week.

