Carolene K. Weaver, age 75, of Kingston passed away in her sleep Friday, January 18, 2019 at her home. She was born May 1, 1943 in Athens. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Preceded in death by her son, Mike Weaver; daughter, Patricia Weaver; father, Ralph Knox and mother, Irene Powers Spears.

SURVIVORS

Grandchildren Nathaniel Weaver & wife, Holly of Kingston

Matthew Weaver & wife, Kerry of Kingston

Great-grandchildren Hayden Weaver, Leah Gibbs, Matthew, Morgan, Caleb & Madeline Weaver

Brothers Jack Knox & wife, Billie Ann of Niota

Joe Knox & wife, Faye of Niota

Buddy Knox of Kingsling, Georgia

Sisters Linda Duff of Kingston

Eva Williams & husband, Steve of Greenville, Texas

Kathy Peterson of Kingsling, Georgia

Nieces & Nephews Bridget Duff, Deneen Heuier, Alisha Williams and Natasha Brown,

Cindy Rosenthal, Vickie Parr, Trisha Brekke, Bobby Knox, Lucreta Dyals, Chrissy Knox Flannery

21 Great nieces & nephews, 18 Great-great nieces & nephews

Several extended family members and friends

The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.