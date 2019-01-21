Carolene K. Weaver, age 75, of Kingston passed away in her sleep Friday, January 18, 2019 at her home. She was born May 1, 1943 in Athens. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Preceded in death by her son, Mike Weaver; daughter, Patricia Weaver; father, Ralph Knox and mother, Irene Powers Spears.
SURVIVORS
Grandchildren Nathaniel Weaver & wife, Holly of Kingston
Matthew Weaver & wife, Kerry of Kingston
Great-grandchildren Hayden Weaver, Leah Gibbs, Matthew, Morgan, Caleb & Madeline Weaver
Brothers Jack Knox & wife, Billie Ann of Niota
Joe Knox & wife, Faye of Niota
Buddy Knox of Kingsling, Georgia
Sisters Linda Duff of Kingston
Eva Williams & husband, Steve of Greenville, Texas
Kathy Peterson of Kingsling, Georgia
Nieces & Nephews Bridget Duff, Deneen Heuier, Alisha Williams and Natasha Brown,
Cindy Rosenthal, Vickie Parr, Trisha Brekke, Bobby Knox, Lucreta Dyals, Chrissy Knox Flannery
21 Great nieces & nephews, 18 Great-great nieces & nephews
Several extended family members and friends
The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.