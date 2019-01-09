Briceville Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Chili Supper & Auction is next month!

Mark your calendars for Saturday, February 16th, and the Briceville Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Chili Supper & Auction.

The event will begin at 5 pm in the cafeteria of Briceville Elementary School (103 Slatestone Road, Briceville, TN 37710).

Admission is $3 for kids between the ages of 5 and 12, and $5 for adults ages 13 and up.

That price includes a bowl of chili or soup, bread, dessert and a drink.

A live auction will follow.

All proceeds benefit the Briceville VFD.

For information, call Geneva Golden at 865-282-9673.