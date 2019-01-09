Home / Community Bulletin Board / Briceville Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Chili Supper & Auction is next month!

Briceville Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Chili Supper & Auction is next month!

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 7 Views

Mark your calendars for Saturday, February 16th, and the Briceville Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Chili Supper & Auction.

The event will begin at 5 pm in the cafeteria of Briceville Elementary School (103 Slatestone Road, Briceville, TN 37710).

Admission is $3 for kids between the ages of 5 and 12, and $5 for adults ages 13 and up.

That price includes a bowl of chili or soup, bread, dessert and a drink.

A live auction will follow.

All proceeds benefit the Briceville VFD.

For information, call Geneva Golden at 865-282-9673.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

McNally re-elected Lt. Governor and Speaker of the Senate

(Lt. Governor’s Office press release) Tuesday, the Tennessee State Senate re-elected Lt. Governor Randy McNally …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.