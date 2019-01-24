Bradley Oglesby age 71 of Heiskell, TN passed away on Wednesday, January 14th peacefully at his home. He was a devoted Christian, loved his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a Marine and proud member of Piney Grove Baptist Church.

Bradley is preceded in death by Betty Oglesby; His daughter, April Carlton; Great Grandson, Joel Sumlin; His parents, Pat and Clara Oglesby; Siblings; Betty, Ben, Pat, Juanita, James, Carolyn, Charlie, and Gwen.

Bradley is survived by his children, Brad Oglesby, Becky Mase, Anita Sumlin, Austin Oglesby, Felicia Oglesby and Michael Oglesby; Siblings, Donald, Sandra, and Ronnie; 14 Grandchildren – Adam Carlton, Briana Rookard, Brooke Treadway, DJ Sumlin, Ariel Brooks, Landon Sumlin, Alex Mase, Aron Mase, Lacey Oglesby, Bradley Oglesby, Camden Oglesby, Cadance Oglesby, and 2 grandchildren from Michael Oglesby; 3 great grandchildren – Jaxon Sumlin, AnnaClaire Rookard, and Arlo Carlton, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Bradley’s family will receive friends on Saturday, January 26, 2019 from 3:00pm – 4:00pm at Piney Grove Baptist Church 1412 E Wolf Valley Road Heiskell, TN 37754. His funeral service will be at 4:00pm with Rev. Stanley Hawkins officiating. Bradley will receive full military honors directly following the service.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton in charge of arrangements.