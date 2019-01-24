Home / Obituaries / Bradley Oglesby age 71 of Heiskell

Bradley Oglesby age 71 of Heiskell

Bradley Oglesby age 71 of Heiskell, TN passed away on Wednesday, January 14th peacefully at his home.  He was a devoted Christian, loved his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.  He was a Marine and proud member of Piney Grove Baptist Church.

Bradley is preceded in death by Betty Oglesby; His daughter, April Carlton; Great Grandson, Joel Sumlin; His parents, Pat and Clara Oglesby; Siblings; Betty, Ben, Pat, Juanita, James, Carolyn, Charlie, and Gwen.

Bradley is survived by his children, Brad Oglesby, Becky Mase, Anita Sumlin, Austin Oglesby, Felicia Oglesby and Michael Oglesby; Siblings, Donald, Sandra, and Ronnie; 14 Grandchildren – Adam Carlton, Briana Rookard, Brooke Treadway, DJ Sumlin, Ariel Brooks, Landon Sumlin, Alex Mase, Aron Mase, Lacey Oglesby, Bradley Oglesby, Camden Oglesby, Cadance Oglesby, and 2 grandchildren from Michael Oglesby; 3 great grandchildren – Jaxon Sumlin, AnnaClaire Rookard, and Arlo Carlton, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Bradley’s family will receive friends on Saturday, January 26, 2019 from 3:00pm – 4:00pm at Piney Grove Baptist Church 1412 E Wolf Valley Road Heiskell, TN 37754.  His funeral service will be at 4:00pm with Rev. Stanley Hawkins officiating.  Bradley will receive full military honors directly following the service. 

Jones Mortuary of Clinton in charge of arrangements. 

