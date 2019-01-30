Home / Obituaries / Bob Evans, 83

Bob Evans, 83

Bob Evans, 83, went to be with the Lord on January 28, at his home in Oak Ridge. Bob worked at Evans Contracting with many of his brothers for 40+ years.  He was a gifted carpenter who loved his family and fast cars. 

 Bob is survived by Sue, his wife of 56 years; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Jerry Chambers; daughter, Jeanine Evans; and beloved grandchildren, Jessica Chambers and Jacob Holbrook.  Bob is also survived by his twin, Bill, as well as brothers Tommy, Von, Kenny, Jimmy, and Pug.  Preceded in death are brothers, Clifford, Tiny, and Larry. 

The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to his caregivers Pam, Christina, and Bobby, and his many hospice care givers for their loving care and friendship.  We will always be grateful. 

The family will receive friends at Holley Gamble Funeral Home on January 31, 2019 from 5-7.  His graveside will be 11:00 am, Friday at Woodhaven Memorial Garden.  Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to St Jude’s or KARM. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

