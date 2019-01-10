Blaze, Lady Blaze set to face off with teachers in charity game

This Saturday, January 12th, the Clinton City Blaze boys’ and girls’ basketball teams will play a charity exhibition game against teachers from the city school system.

The game will be played on ET Stamey Court inside the Arowood Arena at Clinton Elementary School beginning at 6 pm Saturday, and admission is just $5 per person, with all proceeds benefiting the ever-expanding Blaze athletic program, which brings together students from all three schools in to compete in basketball, swimming and cross country.

The Blaze boys will play male teachers in the first and third quarters of the game, with the Lady Blaze taking on female teachers in the second and fourth quarters.