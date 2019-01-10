Home / Community Bulletin Board / Blaze, Lady Blaze set to face off with teachers in charity game

Blaze, Lady Blaze set to face off with teachers in charity game

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News, Local Sports Leave a comment 5 Views

This Saturday, January 12th, the Clinton City Blaze boys’ and girls’ basketball teams will play a charity exhibition game against teachers from the city school system.

The game will be played on ET Stamey Court inside the Arowood Arena at Clinton Elementary School beginning at 6 pm Saturday, and admission is just $5 per person, with all proceeds benefiting the ever-expanding Blaze athletic program, which brings together students from all three schools in to compete in basketball, swimming and cross country.

The Blaze boys will play male teachers in the first and third quarters of the game, with the Lady Blaze taking on female teachers in the second and fourth quarters.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Ralpheal Coffey, a former standout athlete at Oak Ridge High School, was acquitted on a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.