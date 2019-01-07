Blackouts, blowouts highlight weekend hoops action

Here is a a look at this weekend’s high school basketball action.

First, the Clinton Dragons and Lady Dragons were scheduled to play at Carter on Friday night, but a lightning strike on a transformer near the school knocked out the power to the gymnasium. The doubleheader will be rescheduled.

In games that actually did get played, the Anderson County Lady Mavs blew past Oliver Springs Friday, 56-36, and the AC boys completed the sweep, taking the nightcap, 65-38.

Elsewhere, Jellico’s girls clobbered Clinch, 54-16, and the Blue Devil boys trounced Clinch in game two, 83-34.

Oneida girls 81 Rockwood 19…Oneida boys 63 Rockwood 41.

Coalfield girls 36 Harriman 29…Harriman boys 61 Coalfield 44.

Wartburg girls 47 Sunbright 43…Wartburg boys 74 Sunbright 61.

Union County girls 61 Scott 60…Union County boys 73 Scott 64.

Saturday saw the Oak Ridge Lady Wildcats crush Central 73-20, while the Wildcat boys got past the Bobcats 63-54.

TUESDAY SCHEDULE

Clinton at Karns (WYSH)…Central at Anderson County…Halls at Oak Ridge…Campbell County at Powell…Oliver Springs at Harriman…Union County at Northview Academy…Midway at Rockwood…Sunbright at Coalfield…Wartburg at Oneida.