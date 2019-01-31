Bartley acquitted in August incident

In a trial this week in Campbell County, a jury found Kenneth Bartley not guilty of aggravated assault in connection to an incident that occurred in August at his father’s home in LaFollette.

Campbell County deputies responded to a disturbance call at a home on Imperial Heights Drive and were told by a woman living there that Bartley and “other people” had showed up at his father’s house asking for money. She told investigators that after she refused to give him any money and repeatedly asked him to leave the house, he threatened her with a rubber mallet.

The jury in the case deliberated for about an hour before rendering its verdict.

In November of 2005, Bartley–then 14 years old–opened fire with a pistol inside an administrative office at Campbell County High School, killing assistant principal Ken Bruce and seriously wounding two other administrators. His case worked its way through the court system for several years before finally being resolved.