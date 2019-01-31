Home / Local News / Bartley acquitted in August incident

Bartley acquitted in August incident

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local News Leave a comment 3 Views

In a trial this week in Campbell County, a jury found Kenneth Bartley not guilty of aggravated assault in connection to an incident that occurred in August at his father’s home in LaFollette.

Campbell County deputies responded to a disturbance call at a home on Imperial Heights Drive and were told by a woman living there that Bartley and “other people” had showed up at his father’s house asking for money. She told investigators that after she refused to give him any money and repeatedly asked him to leave the house, he threatened her with a rubber mallet.

The jury in the case deliberated for about an hour before rendering its verdict.

In November of 2005, Bartley–then 14 years old–opened fire with a pistol inside an administrative office at Campbell County High School, killing assistant principal Ken Bruce and seriously wounding two other administrators. His case worked its way through the court system for several years before finally being resolved.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Board of Trustees to meet February 5th

The next Anderson County Employees’ Insurance Board of Trustees meeting will be held on Tuesday …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.