As temperatures fall, District races heat up

We are in the final two weeks of high school basketball’s regular season and while the temperatures have cooled off significantly, the battles for positioning in the upcoming District Tournaments is heating up.

Focusing on District 3AAA, Campbell County’s girls have a slim one game lead on the Oak Ridge Lady Wildcats and will look to wrap up the District title Friday night at Oak Ridge. The Lady Cougars are 12-0 in the District, including handing Oak Ridge (11-1) its only District loss of the season so far. Currently, Powell’s girls, with an 8-3 District mark, hold the third seed in the tournament, two games ahead of the Clinton Lady Dragons. Those two teams were supposed to play at Powell on Tuesday, but the game was pushed to next week due to the winter weather that wasn’t. Clinton holds a two-and-a-half game lead over crosstown rivals Anderson County, who visits the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium on Friday night here on WYSH. AC is tied with Halls at 4-8 in the battle for fifth place. Central and Karns round out the girls’ standings with records of 3-10 and 0-13, respectively.

On the boys’ side, Oak Ridge wrapped up the regular season District title with its win at Karns on Monday and sit at 11-1 in D3AAA competition. Central’s boys hold a half-game lead over Anderson County for second place, with the Bobcats boasting a 9-4 District record and AC an 8-4 mark. Powell is also still in the mix for that second seed, as they are 7-4 in District play.

Karns is currently in 5th with a 6-7 record, while Clinton’s boys sit in sixth, with a record of 5-6 in District play. Campbell County and Halls are currently in a race to avoid an eight-place finish with records of 1-11 against District opponents.

Action continues Friday with the aforementioned Campbell County at Oak Ridge and Anderson County/Clinton doubleheaders, plus Halls visits Central.

A couple of notes: Oak Ridge will retire former Wildcat two-sport standout Tee Higgins’ #5 during Friday’s doubleheader. Higgins was a crucial part of Clemson’s run to the national championship, including catching a touchdown pass in the Tiger’s win over Alabama earlier this month.

Also, the Anderson County/Clinton “Crosstown Showdown” will be heard on WYSH’s Fox & Farley Full Court Press with updates beginning during Friday’s edition of Trading Time Primetime, with full play-by-play coverage beginning at the conclusion of the program. The Lady Mavs won the first meeting on their home floor 69-57, while the Maverick boys are also looking to complete the regular season sweep of the Dragons following their 58-57 win in December.