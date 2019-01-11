Home / Obituaries / Aline Daugherty Jacks

Aline Daugherty Jacks

Aline Daugherty Jacks went to be with the Lord on January 9, 2019. Aline loved reading her bible, doing word searches, going to church, and spending time with her family. She loved going shopping, watching her shows, playing bingo, and talking with friends. She enjoyed watching the Tennessee Vols and the Green Bay Packers. She loved listening to her gospel music when going to bed and loved Elvis and Conway Twitty as well. Aline is preceded in death by her husband, Fred Jacks, son-in-law John Riggs, parents Ramsey and Luverina Mowery Daugherty, sisters Magdaline Stonecipher, Irene Webber, Evelene, Lorene, and Pearl Lou Daugherty, brothers: Clifford, Walter, Donald Lee, Frank, Leonard, Kenneth Daugherty, and Kyle Webber.

Survivors

Children                   Michael and Stacy Jacks of Moody, AL

                                Melissa Riggs of Lake City

Grandkids                Jonathan Riggs of Lake City

Danielle Riggs of Lake City

                                Nathan Riggs of LaFollette

                                Gadge Hensley of Clarksville

Great Grandkids      Paisley Riggs of Lake City

                                Bentley Logan Wilkerson of Andersonville

Sisters in Law          Rose Ann Daugherty of Frost Bottom

                                Ludy Daugherty of Lake City

Brother in Law         Leroy Stonecipher

Many nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.                          

Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Saturday, January 12 ,2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Saturday, January 12 ,2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ron Oliver officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home at 12:15 pm on Sunday, January 13, 2019 for a 1:00 PM graveside service at Foust Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee.

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Rocky Top in charge of arrangements.

