Aline Daugherty Jacks went to be with the Lord on January 9, 2019. Aline loved reading her bible, doing word searches, going to church, and spending time with her family. She loved going shopping, watching her shows, playing bingo, and talking with friends. She enjoyed watching the Tennessee Vols and the Green Bay Packers. She loved listening to her gospel music when going to bed and loved Elvis and Conway Twitty as well. Aline is preceded in death by her husband, Fred Jacks, son-in-law John Riggs, parents Ramsey and Luverina Mowery Daugherty, sisters Magdaline Stonecipher, Irene Webber, Evelene, Lorene, and Pearl Lou Daugherty, brothers: Clifford, Walter, Donald Lee, Frank, Leonard, Kenneth Daugherty, and Kyle Webber.

Survivors

Children Michael and Stacy Jacks of Moody, AL

Melissa Riggs of Lake City

Grandkids Jonathan Riggs of Lake City

Danielle Riggs of Lake City

Nathan Riggs of LaFollette

Gadge Hensley of Clarksville

Great Grandkids Paisley Riggs of Lake City

Bentley Logan Wilkerson of Andersonville

Sisters in Law Rose Ann Daugherty of Frost Bottom

Ludy Daugherty of Lake City

Brother in Law Leroy Stonecipher

Many nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Saturday, January 12 ,2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Saturday, January 12 ,2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ron Oliver officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home at 12:15 pm on Sunday, January 13, 2019 for a 1:00 PM graveside service at Foust Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee.

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Rocky Top in charge of arrangements.