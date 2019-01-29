Home / Community Bulletin Board / Adventure Anderson showcases winter activities, events

Adventure Anderson showcases winter activities, events

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 3 Views

Wintertime often means that you might get stuck inside for a lack of things to do, but Adventure Anderson, Anderson County’s tourism and visitors’ arm, has compiled several lists of things to do while the temperatures are frosty.

Some of their suggestions include riding at Windrock Park, taking advantage of the Winter Farmers’ Market in Oak Ridge, visiting the American Museum of Science and Energy in its new location at Main Street Oak Ridge and Muskie fishing on Melton Hill Lake.

For more on those four particular items, follow this link.

Adventure Anderson also has a complete list of things for residents and visitors to do while they wait for the temperatures to warm back up. Click on this link to see a list of events that will be going on between now and the end of March.

