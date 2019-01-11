Home / Community Bulletin Board / AC Library Board to meet January 17th

AC Library Board to meet January 17th

The Anderson County Library Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, January 17th, at 4:00 pm, at the Clinton Public Library, located at 118 South Hicks Street in Clinton.

All Library Board meetings are open to the public.

