AC Commission to meet Tuesday at 6:30 pm

The Anderson County Commission will meet Tuesday night at 6:30 pm in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton. Typically held on the third Monday of every month, this month’s meeting was moved back one day because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Among the items on the agenda include possible discussion of the need for a new roof at the DARC building in Oak Ridge that houses General Sessions Court Division II after rain water infiltrated the building and damaged records and equipment.

Other items of discussion will also focus on working with the city of Oak Ridge and Roane County on developing a strategy to move forward with a proposed hazardous material disposal site on the Oak Ridge reservation.

Commissioners will also decide if they want to issue a request for proposals from companies to install a new security badge system in the Courthouse and discuss a recommendation from the Operations Committee to create a shared break room that can be used by all employees of the Courthouse.

The Commission meets at 6:30 pm in room 312 of the Courthouse. If you cannot attend the meeting, it will be televised on ACTV, Comcast Cable Channel 95, in Anderson County.