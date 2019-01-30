AC Chamber presents 2019 Legislative Breakfast

The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce will partner with Michael Brady Inc. to present the 2019 edition of the annual Legislative Breakfast on February 11, from 8 to 9:30 am at the Clinton Community Center, located at 101 South Hicks Street in Clinton.

The Chamber says that the legislative breakfast will give its members a chance to hear from the area’s state legislators as the first legislative session under newly-elected Governor Bill Lee gets underway. Those in attendance will be able to give input and voice concerns on current legislation that has been proposed.

The legislators that have been invited include Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally of Oak Ridge, Senator Ken Yager of Kingston, and State Prepresentatives John Ragan, Dennis Powers, Kent Calfee.

Tickets for the catered Legislative Breakfast are $15.00 for members or $20.00 for non-members. Organizers ask that you please RSVP no later than February 4.

Tickets may be purchased at the Chamber office in Clinton or by calling the Chamber at 865-457-2559. You can also visit www.andersoncountychamber.org for more information.