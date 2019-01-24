Claxton man indicted, jailed on abuse charge

An Anderson County man was indicted last week by the Anderson County grand jury on a charge of aggravated child abuse and neglect.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department says that 27-year-old Brady Daniel Hutton of Claxton was arrested last Thursday (January 17th) at his workplace in Knoxville by agents with the US Marshal’s Office and taken to the Anderson County Jail by Sheriff’s deputies.

The case involves a young child only identified by the Sheriff’s Department as an infant. Officials are withholding the gender and exact age of the child. The ACSD has also declined to discuss the nature of the child’s injuries.

According to an ACSD press release, on October 24th of last year, deputies received a referral from the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) regarding what was described as a severe child abuse complaint from staff members at Knoxville’s East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. While at the hospital, Hutton was interviewed by a DCS investigator as well as Sheriff’s Detective Darrell Slater. Following the interview, it was determined that there was enough probable cause to present evidence to the grand jury, which last week returned the indictment against Hutton.

The press release indicates that Sheriff Russell Barker was “disgusted with the child’s injuries, but relieved to know Hutton is off the street,” adding that, “child abuse is intolerable and will always be a top priority for my administration.”

If convicted of the charge against him, which is a Class A felony, Hutton could face between 15 and 60 years in prison. He is in custody at the Anderson County Jail on a $100,000 bond.