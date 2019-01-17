ORT: OR Council rejects proposed Main Street changes

(Information from Oak Ridge Today, a WYSH news partner) The future of development at the massive Main Street Oak Ridge development is a little murkier this week after the Oak Ridge City Council, in a 4-3, vote on Monday, rejected a revised plan that would have allowed four new retailers to build stores at the former Oak Ridge Mall property.

Our partners at Oak Ridge Today report that those who voted against the changes remained in support of the project and hoped that negotiations could continue between the city and the developer, Realty Link. However, it is unclear if that will happen.

Phase I, which officials have hailed as a success, is all but complete at the 58-acre site, but no future development is on the horizon.

ORT reports that the Council members who rejected the revisions expressed concerns about the closing of an access road to the site, the movement of mixed-use areas–a key selling point of developers and a longtime vision of city leaders–to a future phase along Wilson Street and whether there are other site design options available.

Those who voted for the changes say they worry about the effect that rejecting the revised plan would have a negative effect on the expected revenue from sales and property taxes from Main Street Oak Ridge for the Anderson County and Oak Ridge governments, as well as area school systems.

RealtyLink executive Neil Wilson told ORT Tuesday there is no other design in the works and repeated his stance that the proposed changes are being driven by retailers who had been eyeing the site’s second phase.

Ten stores were built during phase one, and a few other businesses are building on nearby parcels.

The revised plan for Main Street had been proposed as RealtyLink prepared to welcome a second wave of tenants after the first phase went well. Among the proposed changes were:

adding about 78,000 square feet of retail in four new stores between PetSmart and JCPenney and possibly a self-storage facility along Rutgers Avenue,

closing the access road from Rutgers Avenue to the roundabout to allow the four new stores to be built along a sidewalk between PetSmart and JCPenney,

eliminating the proposed multi-family residential units in the area between JCPenney and Walmart, and

moving the proposed mixed-use areas to the future development phase along Wilson Street. (Mixed-use developments can include residential, retail, and commercial.)

Voting for the revised plan on second and final reading on Monday, which would have allowed work to proceed on phase II, were Oak Ridge Mayor Warren Gooch, Oak Ridge Mayor Pro Tem Rick Chinn, and Council member Kelly Callison.

Voting against it were Council members Jim Dodson, Derrick Hammond, Chuck Hope, and Ellen Smith.

All seven had voted for the revised plan during a special meeting on December 18.

For more on Monday night’s meeting and vote, plus more on the arguments on both sides of the development question, visit our partners at www.oakridgetoday.com.