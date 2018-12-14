Weekend hoops preview

Thursday night, the Campbell County Lady Cougars improved to 11-0 as they knocked off visiting William Blount, 51-44. In the nightcap, the William Blount boys kept the Cougars winless on the season with a 54-40 victory.

Friday features Anderson County at Oak Ridge, Oliver Springs at Coalfield, Powell at Central, Cosby at Jellico, Union County at Carter, Oneida at Oakdale, Wartburg at Harriman, Rockwood at Sunbright, and Kingston at Scott.

The Clinton Lady Dragons are off this weekend while the Dragon boys are in Atlanta for a pair of games against Georgia schools. Friday, Clinton tangles with McIntosh and Saturday, the Dragons face Tri-Cities.

The Orange & Black return to the radio on Monday night when Clinton welcomes in Lakeway Christian Academy from Morristown for a non-District doubleheader. Coverage will begin with updates during Trading Time Primetime, and full live coverage continues at Primetime’s conclusion.