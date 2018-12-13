Waste Connections holiday schedule

In observance of Christmas Day,Tuesday, December 25th, Waste Connection of Tennessee’s local office will be closed and the trash and recycling pick ups will run on a one day delay.

For example, Tuesday’s services will run on Wednesday, Wednesday’s services will run on Thursday, and soon through the rest of the week.

As always, Waste Connections asks that you please have your trash and/or recycling out between 6-7am for pick up day for us to service you.

Waste Connection’s offices will also be closed on Tuesday January 1st, 2019, for New Year’s Day, but there will be no delay for any collection services that day.

In Oak Ridge, the city convenience center at 400 Warehouse Road will close at 3 p.m. on Monday, December 24, and will remain closed all day Tuesday, December 25, in observance of Christmas. The Convenience Center will reopen at its regular time on Wednesday, December 26.

There will be no change to the trash pick-up schedule or to Convenience Center hours for New Year’s Day.

For more information, visit www.wasteconnectionstn.com.