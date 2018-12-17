Home / Breaking News / Wartburg Police, TBI seek missing girl

Wartburg Police, TBI seek missing girl

Jim Harris

Wartburg Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Bridgett Gordon has been missing since December 3rd. Wartburg Police have been working with the TBI to find her. Officers believe Bridgett may have traveled outside the State of Tennessee at one point. 

Bridgett is described as a white female, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds. She has black hair, blue eyes and wears glasses. She also has a scar on the right side of her upper lip.

Anyone with information about Bridgett’s whereabouts is asked to contact Morgan County 911 Center at 423-346-0911 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Anyone who sees Bridgett is asked to make every effort to keep her in sight until law enforcement officials can arrive on scene. 

