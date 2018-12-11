Vote on revised MSOR plans rescheduled

A possible vote on the proposed revisions to the plans for the next phase of the Main Street Oak Ridge project by the Oak Ridge Council was postponed Monday night after winter weather in South Carolina prevented representatives of the developer, RealtyLink, from attending the scheduled meeting.

The Council will now meet in a special session on Tuesday December 18th, at which time they could vote on a revised master plan, approved along with ten “conditions”attached to the plan by the Oak Ridge Municipal Planning Commission last week.

Our partners at Oak Ridge Today report that “the revisions have been proposed as RealtyLink prepares to welcome a second wave of tenants to the former mall site.The changes, which planning commissioners have called significant,would eliminate multifamily units and add retail uses, according to the city staff. The proposed revisions have included removing the access road from the roundabout to Rutgers Avenue, building four stores in that area (between PetSmart and JCPenney), eliminating the planned multi-family residential units near JCPenney, adding sidewalks and open space, and including mixed-use development in a later phase along Wilson Street.”

We will update you as developments warrant, and you can find more background information on this story by visiting www.oakridgetoday.com..