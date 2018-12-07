VMC, two other organizations in running for online cash prize

(Team health/VMC) Team Health has named Volunteer Ministry Center and two other East Tennessee non-profit organizations as the three nonprofits eligible to receive $10,000 through an online vote. The nonprofit receiving the most votes will be the recipient of the $10,000. You can only vote once per email address.

Here is the link to vote: https://www.teamhealthcares.com/

Please vote with each email address you have and then send the link on to all of your contacts, friends, and family and ask them to vote. The voting is nationwide, so votes from friends and family across the US will count.

The other two nonprofits competing with VMC are Knoxville Habitat for Humanity and Boys and Girls Clubs of America.