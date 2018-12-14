Home / Obituaries / Verlia Stinson, age 80 of Clinton

Verlia Stinson, age 80 of Clinton

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 21 Views

Verlia Stinson, age 80 of Clinton passed away at her residence on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 and joined her parents, James Phillips Nash and Cassie Geneva Hall in heaven.  She had made Jesus her Savior at an early age and was a member of Blowing Springs Missionary Baptist Church.

Verlia was a devoted daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.  She was preceded in death by her father, James Phillip Nash; and mother, Cassie Hall & husband Arthur; aunts, Wanda Sharp and Edna Henderson; uncles, Hubert and Hoil Hill; great aunt, Dora Reed; grandmother, Carrie Reed Hill.

She is survived by:

Daughter, Vickie Ann Chapman

Twin son, Gary Wayne Chapman and wife, Teresa Chapman

Twin daughter, Terry Lynn Chapman Hays and special friend and long-time love, Dale Hammond

Granddaughters, Ashley Lynn Hays,

                         Courtney Lauren & husband Jason Cleveland

Grandsons,  Matthew Chapman & Josh Chapman

Great grandchildren,  Brayden & Christian Cleveland

Loving and devoted sister,  Margaret Ann McDonald

Nephews, Dr. John A. Myers

                 Dr. Brian E. Myers

A loving host of cousins and friends

The family will receive friends 12:00-2:00 pm, Sunday, December 16, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  Her funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. David White officiating.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

John Raymond Duff, Jr.,age 74, of Philadelphia

John Raymond Duff, Jr.,age 74, of Philadelphia, passed away Thursday, December 6, 2018 at Parkwest …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.