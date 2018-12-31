Home / Community Bulletin Board / UT Arboretum holding 5th annual New Year’s Hike

UT Arboretum holding 5th annual New Year’s Hike

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 10 Views

(UTAS/staff reports) The University of Tennessee Arboretum Society will hold its 5th Annual New Year’s Hike at the UT Arboretum at 901 South Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge on Tuesday, January 1, 2019.

The walk that begins at 9:30 a.m. at the UT Arboretum Auditorium, where you will be greeted by fellow hikers and offered coffee, hot chocolate, and snacks.

At 10 a.m. the group will leave for a guided hike that will last about 45 minutes. The hike will follow a forest trail and will visit the Elmore Holly Collection.

You should wear clothes appropriate to the weather and boots or good shoes for outdoor walking.

“We aim for this hike to be suitable for all, but the difficulty level of the hike is dependent on individual fitness,” a press release said. “Be sure to bring a water bottle to stay hydrated as you hike.”

The UT Arboretum Society encourages everyone to come out to enjoy an outdoor respite before heading home to watch the bowl games on television.

This is a free program offered by the University of Tennessee Arboretum Society. For more information on this hike or the UT Arboretum Society, call (865) 483-7277.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

First Veterans Breakfast of new year set for January 12th

Military veterans from Anderson County are invited to come together next weekend for the first …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.