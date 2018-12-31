UT Arboretum holding 5th annual New Year’s Hike

(UTAS/staff reports) The University of Tennessee Arboretum Society will hold its 5th Annual New Year’s Hike at the UT Arboretum at 901 South Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge on Tuesday, January 1, 2019.

The walk that begins at 9:30 a.m. at the UT Arboretum Auditorium, where you will be greeted by fellow hikers and offered coffee, hot chocolate, and snacks.

At 10 a.m. the group will leave for a guided hike that will last about 45 minutes. The hike will follow a forest trail and will visit the Elmore Holly Collection.

You should wear clothes appropriate to the weather and boots or good shoes for outdoor walking.

“We aim for this hike to be suitable for all, but the difficulty level of the hike is dependent on individual fitness,” a press release said. “Be sure to bring a water bottle to stay hydrated as you hike.”

The UT Arboretum Society encourages everyone to come out to enjoy an outdoor respite before heading home to watch the bowl games on television.

This is a free program offered by the University of Tennessee Arboretum Society. For more information on this hike or the UT Arboretum Society, call (865) 483-7277.