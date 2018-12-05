UT Arboretum announces Third Saturday Hike

The UT Arboretum Society’s monthly Third Saturday Hike for this month will be held December 15th at the UT Arboretum at 9:00 a.m. This is a great time to enjoy the cool almost-winter air and get some exercise before the holidays. Learn about the UT Arboretum’s trails on this short trail hike, which will take between an hour and an hour and a half to complete.

This hike will be led by a volunteer familiar with the UT Arboretum and the trail system. Meet at the UT Arboretum Visitors Center at 901 S. Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge at 9:00 a.m.

Please wear clothes appropriate to the weather and boots or good shoes for outdoor walking.

Be sure to bring a water bottle to stay hydrated at you hike.

This is a free program offered by the University of Tennessee Arboretum Society and no registration is required. To learn more about this hike or the UT Arboretum Society, go to www.utarboretumsociety.org. For more information on the program, call 865-483-7277.