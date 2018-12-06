US Postal Service announces holiday closures

(USPS press release) Post Offices nationwide will be closed on Christmas Day, Tuesday, Dec. 25 and New Year’s Day, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. All Post Offices will be open and regular mail delivery will resume after the holidays on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

Some Post Offices may have extended hours leading up to the holidays, and limited hours on Christmas Eve, Monday, Dec. 24.

New Year’s Eve, Monday, Dec. 31, Post Offices will be open during regular business hours. Customers should always check with their local Post Offices for hours of operation.

Blue collection boxes with final collection times before 12 p.m. (noon) will not be affected by early closing on Dec. 24. If a box has a final collection time after 12 p.m., its mail may be picked up earlier. For mail pickup on Dec. 24, please put your mail into blue collection boxes by noon regardless of the final collection times posted on the box. As a reminder, blue collection boxes are not serviced on Sundays.

Customers who have items to mail after the scheduled pick-up times on Dec. 24 should visit the Postal Locator on www.tools.usps.com to find local Post Offices which may be open late.