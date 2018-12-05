Tuesday’s high school hoops scoreboard

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL TUESDAY DECEMBER 4TH

Powell girls 57 Clinton 53 …Clinton led by as many as 11 points in the first half, but Powell’s Bailey Trumm scored 20 of her game-high 22 points after intermission as the Lady Panthers rallied for the win. Clinton was led by Kinley Martin, who scored 13 points in her first game back from a suspension. Jasmine Moore was force inside for Clinton with 12 points and Nikki Jones added 11.

Powell boys 63 Clinton 44 …The Dragons never got it going and Powell pulled away early for the D3AAA road victory. Evan Winchester led all scorers with 20 points for Clinton, but the Dragons could never find their offensive rhythm. Desmond Billingsley scored 17 to lead Powell.

ELSEWHERE

Halls girls 52 Anderson County 51 (1st loss of season for Lady Mavs)…Anderson County boys 65 Halls 38.

Oak Ridge girls 84 Karns 24…Oak Ridge boys 82 Karns 65.

Oneida girls 44 Oliver Springs 37…Oneida boys 70 Oliver Springs 57.

Campbell County girls 65 Central 30…Central boys 71 Campbell County 46.

Jellico girls 50 Tennessee School for the Deaf 42…Jellico boys 74 TSD 42.

Sunbright girls 60 60 Harriman 26…Harriman boys 76 Sunbright 64.

Scott girls 62 Union County 61…Scott boys 61 Union County 43.

Kingston girls 53 Fulton 47…Fulton boys 66 Kingston 48.

Midway girls 61 Coalfield 28…Coalfield boys 63 Midway 55.

Wartburg girls 63 Oakdale 39…Wartburg boys 86 Sunbright 74.