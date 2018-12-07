Time to ‘Dine & Donate’ to ADFAC

This Monday (December 10th) is the second Monday of the month and that means that it will be time to Dine and Donate to Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties.

ADFAC receives a portion of each participating restaurant’s business for that day, and you can also support some of your favorite local restaurants or even discover a new favorite at the same time.

In Clinton, stop by Hoskins to Dine and Donate on Monday, or check out one of these eateries in Oak Ridge: Burchfield’s at the Double Tree; Dean’s Restaurant & Bakery; Gallo Loco Mexican Restaurant; the Mediterranean Delight Cafe; the Outback Steakhouse; Razzleberry’s Ice Cream, Cafe & Market; and the Soup Kitchen.

Both of the Clinton locations of Subway Restaurants will be dining and donating Monday, as will the Oliver Springs and Rocky Top locations and the Subway at 1968 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge.

For more information on ADFAC, its work and the Dine & Donate program, visit www.adfac.org.