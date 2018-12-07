Home / Featured / THP identifies man killed in car/bicycle crash

THP identifies man killed in car/bicycle crash

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 4 Views

Thursday, the Tennessee Highway Patrol was able to release the identity of a bicyclist killed in a traffic accident Sunday night outside Oliver Springs, as well as details of the tragic crash.

THP said early Thursday that they had not released the name of the victim due to delays in locating and notifying family members, but later in the day, identified the man who was killed as 72-year-old Homer A. McElroy, Jr. of Oliver Springs.

The THP report states that 44-year-old Scott Stockton of Oliver Springs had been traveling east on Mahoney Road near its intersection with Pappy Lane at around 6:30 pm Sunday in a 2004 Toyota Camry. McElroy was riding his bicycle west on Mahoney, and according to the report, was “traveling near the center portion of the roadway” when he was hit by Stockton’s car.

McElroy was wearing a helmet but died at the scene. Stockton, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured.

Blood tests have been requested as is standard procedure in a fatal Tennessee traffic accident, but the report indicates that drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been factors in Sunday’s crash. No citations or charges were issued.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Flu shots still available at AC Health Department

Anderson County Health Department Director Art Miller says that approximately 40 people turned out for …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.