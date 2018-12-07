Temporary, single-lane closures next week on Spur

(GSMNP press release) Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced temporary, single-lane closures along the Spur and a four-mile section of Newfound Gap Road from Sugarlands Visitor Center to the Chimney Tops Trailhead beginning Monday, December 11 through Friday, March 15 for tree removal work through the fire-affected areas.

The roadways will remain open, but motorists should expect single-lane closures during daylight hours from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. No work will be allowed on weekends from 12:00 noon on Fridays through Sunday evenings, federal holidays, or between December 21, 2018 and January 6, 2019.

For more information about temporary road closures on all park roads, please visit the park website at https://www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/temproadclose.htm. For information about temporary road closures on main park roads, follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter or receive text messages directly by texting ‘FollowSmokiesRoadsNPS’ to 40404.