TBI, FBI release photos in search for missing Morgan teen

Thursday, the FBI and TBI released surveillance footage showing two adults they believe are traveling with a missing teen from Morgan County. 

14-year-old Bridgett Gordon left her home in Morgan County on December 3rd.

Investigators say that since that time, they have tracked leads in several states. 

Agents obtained surveillance video that shows Bridgett with an unknown man and woman at a Taco Bell in Dyersburg, Tennessee on or about December 15. 

Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying the man and woman in the photos, who they believe may have information about Bridgett’s whereabouts. 

Video surveillance shows the trio enter the restaurant together and order food. Later in the video, Bridgett can be seen at a table with the unidentified man. 

The three left in a white, late model sedan, most likely a Nissan Altima. 

If anyone knows the people in these photos or recognizes the car, they are asked to call the FBI at 865-544-0751 or the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND.

