Tanya Renee Hawkins, age 51, of Caryville, passed away on December 25, 2018. Tanya was born April 20, 1967 to Odeva and Twila Lucille Hatmaker Hawkins. Tanya was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. She enjoyed riding side by sides, shopping, watching tv, and especially loved gospel music. In addition to her parents, Tanya is preceded in death by her brother, Howard Edward Hawkins.

Survivors:

Sisters Melanie Stewart and Steven of Caryville

Lisa Hawkins of Caryville

BeLinda Stouffer and Dan of Jacksboro

Veronica Patterson and Alvin of Clinton

And many nieces and nephews, and special friends.

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, December 28, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Friday, December 28, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

A graveside service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.