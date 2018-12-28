Home / Obituaries / Tanya Renee Hawkins, age 51, of Caryville

Tanya Renee Hawkins, age 51, of Caryville

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 8 Views

Tanya Renee Hawkins, age 51, of Caryville, passed away on December 25, 2018. Tanya was born April 20, 1967 to Odeva and Twila Lucille Hatmaker Hawkins. Tanya was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. She enjoyed riding side by sides, shopping, watching tv, and especially loved gospel music. In addition to her parents, Tanya is preceded in death by her brother, Howard Edward Hawkins.

Survivors:

Sisters             Melanie Stewart and Steven of Caryville

                        Lisa Hawkins of Caryville

                        BeLinda Stouffer and Dan of Jacksboro

                        Veronica Patterson and Alvin of Clinton

And many nieces and nephews, and special friends.

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, December 28, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Friday, December 28, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

A graveside service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Pelham Franklin Andrews

Pelham Franklin Andrews passed peacefully into the arms of God on December 23, 2018 at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.