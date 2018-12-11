State Parks announce First Day Hikes

(TNState Parks release) Tennessee State Parks will offer free, guided hikes at 55 state parks as part of the annual First Day Hike program across the state.

“This is a great way to start off that New Year’s resolution to be more active, and we’re glad Tennessee State Parks can offer these free hikes,” said Brock Hill, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

The hikes are designed for all ages and abilities. Some hikes are over rugged terrain while others are nice strolls. Each hike is led by an experienced park ranger. The hikes are part of America’s State Parks First Day Hikes in all 50 states.

Information about all the hikes at Tennessee State Parks can be found at https://tnstateparks.com/about/special-events/first-day-hikes/.

Hikes feature spectacular views and informative guidance by the rangers.Visitors are encouraged to share photos of their hikes on social media with the hashtag #resolutiontohike.

Tennessee State Parks hosts five annual ranger-led hikes throughout the year.Other statewide hikes Tennessee State Parks offers include Spring Hikes in March, National Trails Day in June, National Public Lands Day in September and the After Thanksgiving Hikes the day after Thanksgiving.

Cove Lake State Park’s hike will be held January 1st from 9 to 10 am.

Join Ranger Rooker for an easy pace 3-mile walk around Cove Lake on the paved trail.

Wear appropriate attire as it will most likely be very cold!

Meet at: Recreation Building next to the Tennis Courts

Cove Lake State Park

Phone: (423)566-9701

110 Cove Lake Lane

Caryville, TN 37714

Park Ranger Mark Rooker

Phone:423-566-9701

Email: Mark.Rooker@tn.gov

Take a hike with Norris Dam State Park staff and have some refreshments provided by the “First Dam Lady”.

Hike and meeting location TBD. Last years we have been at the Tea Room, may choose another location this year…..stay tuned….but make plans now for some 2019 fun.

Norris Dam State Park

Phone: (865)425-4500

125 Village Green Circle

Rocky Top, TN 37769

Park Manager Mark Morgan

Phone: 865-425-4500

Email: mark.morgan@tn.gov