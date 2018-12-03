State: No findings in AC Property Assessor’s audit

The Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury’s Division of Property Assessments recently completed its annual comprehensive audit for the Anderson County Property Assessor’s Office and late last week, Property Assessor John Alley Jr. announced that his office had not received any findings in the annual audit, which examines “multiple records and processes” within the office.

According to a release from Alley, those records and processes include “sales verifications recordings, county map maintenance, proper exemption recordings, mobile home parks, proration values, administrative procedures, as well as all greenbelt rollback calculations.”

Alley says in the release that it is a “big deal” to have a clean audit as “having correct information and processes in place starting the reappraisal is paramount in securing a fair and accurate appraisal.”

Alley also made sure to compliment his staff, writing, “The clean audit report is a testament [to] the hard work and dedication of my employees as well as continued support from the County Commission.”

Alley’s release also indicates his belief that the local real estate market has recovered more this year than at any point since the housing recession in 2007, citing increases in sales and new construction permits.

The property assessor’s office will soon begin calculating figures and statistics for the next countywide property reappraisal, in 2020.