UPDATE: Due to the fire this morning, students were released early (at around 11:30 am) Thursday morning.

A small fire broke out in a second-floor classroom in Anderson County High School’s two-story academic building this morning.

The fire was put out quickly with fire extinguishers and students were evacuated to the gymnasium.

Crews remained on the scene airing the building out.

No injuries were reported, and we will update you as developments warrant.

The cause is still under investigation.