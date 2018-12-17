Home / Featured / Shots fired at deputies during pursuit; two in custody

Jim Harris
date 2018-12-17

Friday night, two people from Indiana were arrested after shots were fired from their vehicle at Campbell County Sheriff’s deputies during a high-speed pursuit.

The incident began when a Campbell County deputy clocked a Kia SUV traveling at 97 miles an hour onFriday night and tried to pull the vehicle over. The driver, later identified as 38-year-old Benjamin Lewis of Indiana, refused to pullover and instead, continued south on I-75, before getting off the interstate at the Stinking Creek exit. The SUV didn’t stay on the surface streets long, though, re-entering the interstate headed north.

That is when deputies say that someone in the Kia fired shots at the pursuing patrol cars. Eventually, more deputies joined the pursuit and more shots were allegedly fired at officers.

After more than half an hour, the pursuit ended in Scott County when Lewis’s Kia slammed into a patrol cruiser and was disabled by the side of the road. Lewis and his passenger, 32-year-old Cheyenne Judd, also of Indiana, refused verbal commands from deputies, who reported that they had to forcibly take the pair in to custody.

Both are facing charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, while Lewis was also charged with felony evasion.

Deputies fired no shots during the incident, and no injuries were reported.

