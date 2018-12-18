Robert Laverne Cook went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 17, 2018.

Laverne was called many names depending on how you knew him, family, friends or workplaces, but everyone who knew him called him friend.

He was a truck driver for Highway Transport where he retired after 26 years with many awards for his stellar record and even continued to drive a truck part time after his retirement. When Laverne was not on the road trucking he was either in his garden or in his woodpile. Cutting, splitting and delivering wood were of his greatest passions. Laverne was a faithful member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church on Hickory Valley Road where he attended regularly until his health declined. He was also a veteran of the Untied States Air Force.

He is preceded in death by: Mother and Father, Loy Cook and Zella Cook Hudson; sister, Lois Bailey

Laverne is survived by

His wife of 47 years….. Florence Snoderly Cook

Sons…. Greg Cook (Joan) of Wisconsin

Vern Cook (Stacy) of Ohio

Daughter…. Dena Craig (Marlon) of Ohio

Sister…. Phyllis Siler of Clinton

Daughters in love…. Amanda McMillan (Don) of Powell

Andrea Tindell (Dusty) of Clinton

Grandchildren…. Andrew, William, Lillian, Rachel Cook; Hali Koren, Garrett Anderson, Corrine, Jason, Heather , Austin Craig

Grandchildren in love…. Hannah and Gavin Tindell

Dominic, Mason, Eli, Avery McMillan

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 from 5-7PM with the funeral service to follow at 7:00PM with the Rev. Tom Aiken officiating. Laverne’s interment will be held at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery on Thursday, December 20, 2018 at 11:00AM with full military honors presented by Campbell County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gideons International at P.O. Box 140800 Nashville, TN 37214. www.holleygamble.com