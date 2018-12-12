Home / Featured / Roane woman pleads guilty in murder-for-hire plot

Roane woman pleads guilty in murder-for-hire plot

Jim Harris

On Tuesday, a Roane County woman pleaded guilty to trying to hire a hit man to kill her ex-boyfriend.

Laura Buckingham entered her plea to a charge of solicitation to commit first-degree murder on Tuesday and will be sentenced in March.

In February of 2016, Buckingham began trying to find someone to kill her ex-boyfriend and the father of her child, Brad Sutherland, who lives in New Jersey. It was her boyfriend at the time of the incident, a former Marine sniper named Joe Chamblin, who alerted Roane County authorities that Buckingham was asking him if he knew anyone who would do it. A short time later, the DA’s Office called in the TBI and an undercover officer began conversing with Buckingham. At least two of their conversations discussing the murder plot were made.

In exchange for her plea,Buckingham–who has no prior criminal history–received a ten-year sentence and the hearing in March will determine how much of that sentence will be served behind bars and how much will be served o nsome form of probation.

