Rita White Hicks

tRita White Hicks was born on September 1, 1953 in Lake City, Tennessee to the late Millard and Dorothy Nancy White. Loving Angels came to carry her home on December 23, 2018. She is preceded in death by her parents and her former husband and father of her sons, Joseph Michael Hicks Sr. Rita professed her love in Christ at Island Ford Baptist Church. She attended Riverview Elementary, Lake City Elementary and graduated from Lake City High School. She went on to graduate from Tennessee Tech University. Rita worked for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for many years. She retired from the TBI. Rita was a very friendly, compassionate, and giving woman, who loved her family unconditionally. She loved spending time with her grandbabies. Her sons and grandbabies were her world.

Rita leaves to cherish her unforgettable memories:

Her loving sons Micheal Hicks (Lacey) and Matt Hicks (Tia); brothers Bill White (Yoshiko), Larry White (Pauline) and Bob White, her sister Patsy White Duncan (Bill); grandchildren Kaelyn Alyse Hicks, Matthew Thomas Hicks Jr., Kallie Monroe Hicks, Weston Chander Evans, and Holden Micheal Hicks; devoted nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Visitation: 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Friday, December 28, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Friday, December 28, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Ault officiating.

A graveside service will take place following the funeral service on Friday, December 28, 2018 at the Island Ford Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.