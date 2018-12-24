Home / Obituaries / Richard “Alan” Ledford, age 82 of Powell

Richard “Alan” Ledford, age 82 of Powell

Jim Harris 1 day ago Obituaries Leave a comment 44 Views

Richard “Alan” Ledford, age 82 of Powell passed away on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at Methodist Medical Center.  Alan graduated from Lakeview High School in Lakeview, Georgia in 1955 and later graduated from the University of Tennessee. He retired from TVA after 28 years of service as an electrical engineer.  He was a veteran of the United States Army, a member of the Open Door Assembly of God, and a member of the Electrical Engineer Association. Throughout his life he loved to travel, was an avid fisherman, and most of all loved spending time with his family.  He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Ledford and Juanita Knox; first wife of 40 years, Peggy Ledford; son, Richard Ledford; step daughter, Valerie Anthony.

He is survived by:

Loving wife of 20 years….                        Nancy Ledford

Son………………….                             Robert Ledford & wife Gwen

Grandchildren……                          Jeremy & Christopher Ledford

Brother………………..                       Dale Ledford wife Adele

Sisters…………………..                       Loretta Leonard & husband Eddie

                                                            Phylis Styron

Brother-in-laws….                          Charles Rhyne

                                                       Allen Rhyne and wife Joan 
                                                       David Rhyne and wife Lisa

Sister-in-laws…………..                   Joyce and husband Sael Abdulhadi

                                                         Juanita and husband David Storey

Several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 12:00-1:00 pm, Sunday, December 23, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life service to follow in the chapel. His graveside will immediately follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Henry Lee Seiber, age 80, of Briceville

Henry Lee Seiber, age 80, of Briceville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2018 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.