REMINDER: FREE Flu Shots Wednesday!

The Anderson and Campbell County Health Departments will be offering flu vaccines at no charge to the community during a special statewide “FightFluTN” vaccination event December 5.

The Anderson County Health Department will provide flu shots December 5 at no cost to anyone who wishes to receive one at the Health Department’s Conference Room) from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

For more information about the flu and getting a flu vaccine, call the Anderson County Health Department at 865-425-8801

The Campbell County Health Department will also be participating in Wednesday’s statewide “FightFluTN” vaccination event by offering free flu vaccines on Wednesday, December 5th from 1 to 4 pm, at the Campbell County Health Department in Jacksboro. No appointment is necessary, but you can get more information by calling 423-562-8351.

The flu vaccine is especially important for infants, young children, pregnant women, adults over age 50 and those with chronic medical conditions. The flu shot remains the best protection against influenza.