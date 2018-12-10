Reda Ivalene Dabney, age 84 of Clinton,passed away quickly Saturday, December 8, 2018 at the Waters of Clinton. She loved quilting and working with silk flowers. She truly enjoyed spending time with and loved her family dearly. She was a switch board operator for the Clinton Telephone Company for many years and is also remember for many years of service at the Park Hotel. Reda was a member of the New Salem Baptist Church in Clinton for many years.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Dabney of Lake City; parents, Luther and Cora Bond of Huntsville, TN; brother, Clifford Bond of Clinton; and grandson, Brad Pocock from Sandusky, OH.

She is survived by her son, Kevin Dabney and wife Kimberly Dabney of Wisconsin; daughter, Cheryl LeMarr and husband, David LeMarr of Clinton; grandchildren, Matthew Dabney, Kate Dabney Brown and husband Evan, and Amanda Dabney.

The family wishes to thank the personal of the Waters and to Carolyn Todd of Clinton and to the UT Hospice group for their loving care.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 12, 2018 from 5-7 PM in the Clinton Chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with services to follow at 7 PM with Rev.Tim Thomas and Pastor Kenny Raines officiating. Family and friends will meet Thursday, December 13, 2018 at 12:45 PM at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens for interment at 1 PM.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton in charge of arrangements.