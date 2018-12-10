Powell man arrested on drug charges

(ACSD release) A Powell man was arrested Thursday, December 6th, on multiple charges of Possession of Schedule II with intent to sale.

Thursday, agents from the Anderson County 7th Judicial Crime Task Force conducted surveillance in the vicinity of the Bread Box gas station on Edgemoor Road in the Claxton community.

Just before 5:00 p.m., investigators observed Kayvin Grate, 28, of Powell, conduct a hand to hand transaction with an unidentified male at the rear of the business.Immediately thereafter, an Anderson County Sheriff’s deputy arrived in the parking lot of the gas station. Once Grate spotted the deputy’s marked vehicle, Grate turned quickly and began walking away from the gas station and into a wooded area. Grate was given verbal commands to stop and was quickly detained.

Prior to be detained, Grate dropped multiple items on the ground which were determined to be a cell phone and two plastic baggies containing suspected heroin. After search of his person, a Ford key fob was recovered.

The key fob pertained to a black Ford F-150 parked in Grate’s driveway on Mooncrest Lane which is located behind the gas station. Grate gave consent to a search of the vehicle which yielded the following: approximately 64 grams of Marijuana, 9 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 1.6 grams of cocaine, 15 Hydrocodone tablets, 12 tablets of Xanax, a digital scale, THC vape sticks, and EBT cards. Grate claimed ownership of the contents located in the Ford-150.

Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker, praised the hard work of those involved in this arrest. “The teamwork displayed by our deputies, the Task Force, and THP is a reflection of hard work, commitment, and sharing a common mission. Together, we will continue hitting the streets and arresting those who want to infect our community with drugs,” Barker stated.

Grate is currently being held at the Anderson County Detention Facility on no bond. He is currently on state probation with the Tennessee Department of Corrections.