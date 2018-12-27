Pitney Seiber, 74, passed away at his home Saturday December 22. After 64 years of ministry the Lord decided it was time for him to rest.

Pitney was born July 18, 1944 at Henry Flats, near Red Oak Mountain in New River, TN to Anna Mae (Bunch) Seiber and Mitchell Seiber, Sr.

Pitney accepted Jesus as his Savior at the age of 10 and his life would never be the same.

Pitney led numerous souls to the Lord during his ministry. He pastored churches in Tennessee and South Dakota and led revivals in five different decades across several states and Canada.

He will always be known for his big smile, His love for the Lord and ability to talk to anyone on their level.

Pitney is survived by his wife of 32 years, Jane and his brother Mitchell Seiber, Jr. who he had resided with for the past 8 years in Beech Fork, Tn.

His children:

Johnny and Tami Seiber (Michaela, Maegan & Konnor) Sisseton, South Dakota.

Larry and Carmen Seiber (Talia, Courtney, Cameron) Lake City, TN

Debbie Seiber and Matthew Bunch (Timothy, Hope, Bethany, John, Cierra, Lilly & Matt) Oliver Springs, TN

Marsha and Bob Patterson (Anistin, Sheridan, Palin & Lathan) Clinton, TN

Sisters: Lorene (Thomas) Ward, Caryville TN, Brenda Ward Osborne of Pioneer, Dean (Gary) Davis of Petros, Edis seiber of Louisiana

Brother: Raymond Seiber of Rocky Top

Special Friends: Wilma, Arthur, Christine, Mart and Lois.

Pallbearers: Timothy Byrge, John Byrge, Konnor Seiber, Bob Patterson, Travis Wright, Raymond McGhee

Honorary Pallbearers are the many friends he made in his journey.

Pitney was preceded in death by his parents, Brothers: Austin Seiber, Joel Seiber and sister Margret Byrge

Visitation: 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Main Street Baptist Church in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 1:00 PM, Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Main Street Baptist Church with Rev. David Seiber, Rev. Wayne Phillips, Rev. Ray Ward, and Rev. Odis Phillips officiating.

A graveside service will take place following the funeral service on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Seiber Cemetery in New River, Tennessee.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.