Home / Community Bulletin Board / Park Hosts Annual Festival of Christmas Past Program

Park Hosts Annual Festival of Christmas Past Program

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 1 Views

Great Smoky Mountains National Park will host the annual Festival of Christmas Past celebration on Saturday, December 8, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Sugarlands Visitor Center. The event, sponsored in cooperation with Great Smoky Mountains Association, is free to the public.
The festival will include mountain music, traditional shape note singing, mountain craft demonstrations, and a living history walk. Visitors can experience these traditions through hands-on activities including make-and-take craft stations. Hot apple cider will also be served throughout the day.
“Around Christmas time, people gathered in churches, homes, and schools where they celebrated the holiday through music, storytelling, and crafts,” said North District Resource Education Supervisor Stephanie Sutton. “The Festival of Christmas Past allows us to pause and remember some of these traditions.”
The popular Christmas Memories Walk will be held at 11:30 a.m. Costumed interpreters will lead a short walk from the visitor center and talk about life in the mountains during the holidays. Through this living history program, visitors will experience the spirit of the season in the mountains during the early days.
The full schedule of events at Sugarlands Visitor Center includes:
Programs:
 9:30 a.m.   Traditional Shape Note Singing
11:15 a.m.  Winter in the Natural World Program
12:00 noon Music by the Lost Mill String Band
12:45 p.m.  “The Night before Christmas” Reading
 1:00 p.m.   Cherokee Storytelling with Kathi Littlejohn
 2:00 p.m.   Music by Boogertown Gap
 2:45 p.m.   Traditional Reading of the Christmas Story
 3:00 p.m.   Caroling/Sing Along
 
Activities:
10:00-1:00 Wreath-making
10:00-2:00 Craft and Trade Demonstrations
11:30 a.m. Christmas Memories Walk
12:00-2:00 Children’s Crafts
Sugarlands Visitor Center is located on Newfound Gap Road, two miles south of Gatlinburg, TN.  For more information, call the visitor center at 865-436-1291.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Busy weekend of local sports includes hoops, football championships

LOCAL SPORTS ROUND-UP High School basketball Friday Anderson County girls 69 Clinton 57…The Lady Mavs …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.