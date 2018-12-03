Home / Featured / ORT: ORNL, Y-12 to manage own security forces

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, both Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Y-12 National Security Complex will soon begin managing their own security forces to protect their sites.

Y-12 has been managing its own protective force for about six years.

ORT reports that Friday, UT-Battelle, which manages and operates ORNL for the U.S. Department of Energy, also said it will be assuming responsibility for providing protective force services at the laboratory starting December 30. That’s when a new security contractor will take over at some federal sites in Oak Ridge.

ORNL Media Relations Manager Morgan McCorkle told ORT that “about 90 employees who have been providing security services at ORNL under a contract with National Strategic Protective Services LLC will transition from NSPS to UT-Battelle.”

The new protective force contract with Golden SVCS LLC of Kingston does not include either ORNL or Y-12. The contract with Golden SVCS could be worth close to $66 million and be in place for five years.

It includes protection services at the East Tennessee Technology Park, Federal Building Complex, Office of Scientific and Technical Information, Environmental Management Waste Management Facility, and Transuranic Waste Processing Center, among other duties.

For more, visit www.oakridgetoday.com.

