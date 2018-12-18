ORT: Developer has mixed response to conditions of proposed revision to master Main Street Oak Ridge plan

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, the developer of Main Street Oak Ridge has asked for changes or removal of some conditions recommended by city officials as they consider possible changes to the master plan for the massive redevelopment of the former Oak Ridge Mall property.

According to ORT, the developer said last week that it will not be able to comply with a request from the Oak Ridge Municipal Planning Commission to include a significant central gathering space as part of Phase III.

It has asked to remove language calling for a commitment to create a mixed-use center along Wilson Street, as well as language calling for significant multi-family residential units as part of the potential mixed-use center along Wilson Street.

TN Oak Ridge Rutgers, which is affiliated with RealtyLink, was responding to 10 conditions recommended by the Planning Commission when it approved a revised master plan in a split 5-4 vote during a special meeting on Wednesday, December 5.

The proposed revisions are being considered as RealtyLink prepares to welcome a second wave of tenants to Main Street Oak Ridge.

What happens next will be up to Oak Ridge City Council, which will consider the proposed revisions during a special meeting Tuesday evening.

The special City Council meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Oak Ridge Municipal Building Courtroom at 200 South Tulane Avenue.

For more background on this story, including more on the proposed changes, follow this link to our partners at Oak Ridge Today.