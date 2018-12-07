ORT: City planners give conditional approval to revised MSOR plan

(Oak Ridge Today) The Oak Ridge Municipal Planning Commission agreed, in a split vote Wednesday, to give conditional approval to a revised plan for the next phase of Main Street Oak Ridge.

The revised plan has been sent to Oak Ridge City Council, with the 10 conditions included, for its consideration on Monday night. Council has the final say and can accept or reject the Planning Commission’s recommendation, which was approved in a 5-4 vote, or make its own decision.

There has been some opposition to the revised plan because it would eliminate planned multi-family residential units from an area near JCPenney and close the access road from Rutgers Avenue to the roundabout at Main Street Oak Ridge. The mixed-use development that many in the community say they want could be included in a future phase along Wilson Street.

It’s not clear if the Oak Ridge City Council will agree with either the revised plan or the conditions attached to it by Planning Commission.

It’s not clear yet if RealtyLink will agree with the conditions attached by Planning Commission during a special two-hour meeting on Wednesday.

