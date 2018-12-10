Home / Community Bulletin Board / ORCB Christmas Concert rescheduled for Thursday

ORCB Christmas Concert rescheduled for Thursday

Due to weather conditions on Sunday, Dec. 9, the Oak Ridge Community Band/Wind Ensemble has RESCHEDULED its Christmas concert to THURSDAY, DEC. 13, 7:30 p.m. in the sanctuary of the First Baptist Church. 

Oak Ridge Community Band/Wind Ensemble Christmas Concert &Sing-Along:  7:30 p.m. in sanctuary of First Baptist Church, 1101 Oak Ridge Turnpike,Oak Ridge.  Bring family  & friends to hear the lovely holiday tunes and also have the opportunity to sing Christmas carols.  For more info:  call 865-482-3568.  Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook/OakRidgeCommunityBandl.

