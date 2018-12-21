OR planners OK new apartment complex

The Oak Ridge Municipal Planning Commission unanimously approved a rezoning and master plan on Thursday that will allow apartments on the former American Museum of Science and Energy property on South Tulane Avenue.

The approval, which passed by unanimous voice vote, functions as a recommendation to the Oak Ridge City Council, which could consider the project in January.

Our partners at Oak Ridge Today report that the apartment complex could include 217 units in seven three-story buildings on the northern side of the former AMSE site. They would be built on about 10 acres where the former museum building and its big parking lot are now, just south of the Oak Ridge Municipal Building.

The 217 units and apartment amenities would be built on about eight acres, while a second phase of the project could include either residential or mixed uses with residential, retail, and office on the remaining two acres.

Construction of the as-of-yet unnamed apartment complex could start in the middle of next year with an estimated timetable for construction of between 20 to 24 months.